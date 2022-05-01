Previous
House across the creek
House across the creek

Walked down to the creek thats behind the house that we are staying at in Lyons, Colorado and captured this image. I love the sound of the running water. It is so relaxing and soothing. Best night sleep ever!
1st May 2022

Ray C

@rayc
Milanie
Wonderfully processed - really adds to the relaxed feeling of that spot. You found an ideal cabin that's for sure! Super spot for getting to Rocky Mt National Park.
May 3rd, 2022  
