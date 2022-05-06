Previous
Next
IMG_20220502_015736938 by rebeccadt50
Photo 2315

IMG_20220502_015736938

Had Bill in ER last Sunday and then on Tuesday into Wednesday morning he really need to bonkers at home because of allergic reaction to a drug he just started to take from the doctor.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Becky

ace
@rebeccadt50
A mom of four kids and six furbabies. I love the Lord and all his creation and love to capture it in.pictures or art. I am thankful...
634% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise