images (2) by rebeccadt50
Photo 2439

images (2)

One of those days where I hate life. Between taking care of business and finances,plus taking care of Bill and all his moods and mouth,and selfish attitudes and ways and just upsets .
I just need a break.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Becky

@rebeccadt50
A mom of four kids and six furbabies. I love the Lord and all his creation and love to capture it in.pictures or art. I am thankful...
Photo Details

