Photo 2728
Screenshot_20230618-214342_Facebook
A full rainbow,it's completely round without a beginning and a ending .
God's never ending ever lasting love.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Becky
ace
@rebeccadt50
A mom of four kids and six furbabies. I love the Lord and all his creation and love to capture it in.pictures or art. I am thankful...
365
18th June 2023 9:43pm
