Previous
Screenshot_20230811-202423_Photos by rebeccadt50
Photo 2792

Screenshot_20230811-202423_Photos

I miss my Harley soo very.much!
He was my hugging buddy,he gave great hugs.
Now I don't get hugs. I'm alone now.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Becky

ace
@rebeccadt50
A mom of four kids and six furbabies. I love the Lord and all his creation and love to capture it in.pictures or art. I am thankful...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise