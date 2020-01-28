Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 701
All Gone
If I were not hosting it, I would enter this in the Minimal-8 challenge, optional theme paper. Minimal because there are only a few molecules of chocolate left . . .
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
28th January 2020 10:28pm
