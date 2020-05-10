Sign up
Photo 742
Curiosity Personified
What was that noise? Blowing with your lips barely together makes a suitably squeaky sound which never fails to elicit a look like this.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
Views
3
365
Moto G (5)
10th May 2020 5:33pm
