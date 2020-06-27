Previous
Next
On Sale by redandwhite
Photo 763

On Sale

I do like a display of garden pots.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Wonderful work with shapes and angles!
June 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise