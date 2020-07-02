Sign up
Photo 765
Free Range
Chester out in the wild. He is responding very well to training and comes when called, sits, stays and is getting the hang of heel work. I am a proud mama!
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
813
photos
53
followers
31
following
209% complete
7
2
365
Moto G (5)
2nd July 2020 4:31pm
Public
Lesley
ace
Sooooo happy!
July 2nd, 2020
FBailey
ace
Lovely action shot, he looks so full of fun:)
July 2nd, 2020
