Innocence by redandwhite
Photo 815

Innocence

Chester being submissive when Callum is playing Grumpy Old Man.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
223% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Gerasimos Georg.
what a cute dog!
November 18th, 2021  
