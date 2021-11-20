A Life's Work

I live in the House That Pete Built,

at least that's the way I see it.

He built cupboards and cabinets, doors and porches, outdoor trellises,

He restored our house's Victorian details, putting back skirtings, picture and dado rails. He installed a marble fireplace, bookshelves, worktops and storage units. Even a secret sliding wall and a ramp for the elderly dogs were child's play for him. He had to give up his tools when his van was stolen and trashed by some lowlife. He worked decades past retirement age and now feels it is time to let the past go. He graciously gave me whatever I wanted from his storage unit and I think I shall showcase these on the wall in my new shed.