Previous
Tree House by redandwhite
Photo 844

Tree House

I spotted this little thing high up on a tree in the woods today. It is not a bird house, just bits of wood painted to look like a door and framed with twigs. An unexpected bit of whimsey.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise