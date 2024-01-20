Previous
Close Up by redandwhite
Photo 848

Close Up

I bought a little Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ95 over a year ago and have not used it much. Now, having read the manual, I am playing with it and am impressed by the zoom. This chimney pot is a fair distance away.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

@redandwhite
