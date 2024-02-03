Previous
Ring of Iron by redandwhite
Photo 853

Ring of Iron

There are old gun emplacements on top of the hill where we walk and the metal fixtures are rusting away. This ring is about the size of a large dinner plate.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise