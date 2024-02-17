Previous
Birthday Boy by redandwhite
Birthday Boy

Callum looking soulful and sleepy on his 11th birthday. Where did my little puppy go??? The years go by so fast, we have to savour every minute.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

