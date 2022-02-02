Previous
Snowbirds by revken70
33 / 365

Snowbirds

Empty nesters. Travelled south for the winter. Waiting for the groundhog to tell them it is OK to return.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Ken M

@revken70
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking birdhouses and a lovely capture. According to Punxsutawney Phil, we're going to have six more weeks of winter. LOL
February 2nd, 2022  
