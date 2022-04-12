Previous
Hidden in the Trees by revken70
Hidden in the Trees

The Daffodils are coming ...
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Ken M

@revken70
summerfield ace
i suddenly remembered the movie 'the langoliers are coming!'

during my walk this morning, i saw some places where little sprouts of daffs and tulips were coming out. spring is too slow in coming to us here in toronto. i like this shot, it's like hope springing up after some depressing situation. aces!
April 12th, 2022  
