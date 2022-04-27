Previous
Flower Pot by revken70
117 / 365

Flower Pot

A feature of the local escarpment are these rock pillars called Flower Pots. Carved by erosion on the shale rock. They are all over the place in this part of the country.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Ken M

@revken70
Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 27th, 2022  
