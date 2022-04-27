Sign up
Flower Pot
A feature of the local escarpment are these rock pillars called Flower Pots. Carved by erosion on the shale rock. They are all over the place in this part of the country.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 27th, 2022
