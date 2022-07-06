Previous
Under Foot by revken70
187 / 365

Under Foot

Beauty is everywhere ... even under your feet.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Ken M

@revken70
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
July 6th, 2022  
