Nightfall on the Quay by revken70
217 / 365

Nightfall on the Quay

These two tall ships sail the Great Lakes over the summer calling at various ports for festivals and the like. They are crewed  by teenagers on a summer program. Behind them you can see our local sunset cruise (party) boat returning to the dock.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Ken M

@revken70
