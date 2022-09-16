Previous
Tall Fences by revken70
Tall Fences

A House in my neighbourhood has these for a 20' tall hedge. If you are going to keep people out, this is a pretty way to do it!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Ken M

@revken70
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty close up shot and I bet the hedge is beautiful.
September 16th, 2022  
