259 / 365
Tall Fences
A House in my neighbourhood has these for a 20' tall hedge. If you are going to keep people out, this is a pretty way to do it!
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Ken M
@revken70
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty close up shot and I bet the hedge is beautiful.
September 16th, 2022
