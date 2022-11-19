Previous
Santa Claus Here I Come by revken70
Santa Claus Here I Come

Bagpipes decorated and ready for our Santa Claus parade. It is so cold they will have to look better than they sound.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Ken M

@revken70
