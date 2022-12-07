Previous
Turtle Statue by revken70
340 / 365

Turtle Statue

This statue marks a local snapping turtle nesting site. The real turtles are much less cute.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Ken M

@revken70
93% complete

