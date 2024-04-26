Previous
Put the Speaker Closer to the Microphone by rickaubin
117 / 365

Put the Speaker Closer to the Microphone

Random shiny object next to a random, not shiny object. I believe they called this an abstract. Lol
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Rick Aubin

