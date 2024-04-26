Sign up
117 / 365
Put the Speaker Closer to the Microphone
Random shiny object next to a random, not shiny object. I believe they called this an abstract. Lol
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
118
photos
25
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th April 2024 7:50pm
Tags
b&w
