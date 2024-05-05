Previous
From the Depths of Gray by rickaubin
From the Depths of Gray

Found in the yard now that spring has finally arrived. This little guy was proud to stand out against the others.
Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
you have me curious of what the image looked like in color. Can you post it in an empty past spot and tag me?
May 5th, 2024  
