Photo 2165
ring necked duck
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th March 2020 9:36am
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
ring-necked duck
