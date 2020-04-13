Sign up
Photo 2189
Yellow-rumped warbler
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th April 2020 1:17pm
Tags
bird
,
warbler
,
yellow-rumped warbler
