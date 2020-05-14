Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2216
prairie trillium with reflection
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
5748
photos
22
followers
3
following
607% complete
View this month »
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th May 2020 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
flower
,
wildflower
,
trillium
,
prairie trillium
amyK
ace
This is gorgeous
May 15th, 2020
