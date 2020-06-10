Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2241
great blue heron with fish
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
1
1
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
5869
photos
21
followers
3
following
613% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th June 2020 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fish
,
heron
,
great blue heron
amyK
ace
Great capture!
June 10th, 2020
