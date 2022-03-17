Previous
prescribed burn by rminer
prescribed burn

When is fire a good thing? When it’s a carefully controlled, prescribed burn in your local Kane County forest preserves.
Each spring and fall, the Forest Preserve District conducts prescribed burns across prairies, woodlands and wetlands in an effort to improve or maintain the ecological health of a site.
These carefully controlled burns release nutrients from burned plant materials, encourage seed growth, and open the woodland floor to sunlight so native wildflowers and plants can flourish.
Prescribed burns also reduce the abundance of non-native brush such as buckthorn.
Ralph Miner

