Photo 2709
chicory
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st July 2022 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
,
chicory
,
invasive
Milanie
ace
Great focus
July 21st, 2022
