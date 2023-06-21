Sign up
Previous
Photo 2860
Common yellowthroat in flight
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st June 2023 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
motion blur
,
warbler
,
common yellowthroat
,
calendar2023
