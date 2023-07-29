Sign up
Photo 2872
Hovering Belted Kingfisher
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
OM-1
29th July 2023 2:10pm
Tags
bird
,
hover
,
kingfisher
,
bif
,
belted kingfisher
