Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 809
geese in flight
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
5313
photos
25
followers
4
following
221% complete
View this month »
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
Latest from all albums
780
1135
808
1136
2126
809
1137
2127
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd January 2020 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
geese
,
goose
,
canada goose
,
bif
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close