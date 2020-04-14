Sign up
Photo 871
Eastern meadowlark
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Ralph Miner
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th April 2020 10:24am
Tags
bird
,
meadowlark
,
eastern meadowlark
