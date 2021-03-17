Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 1149
Canada Goose
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
0
1
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
7006
photos
22
followers
2
following
314% complete
View this month »
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Latest from all albums
785
1112
1148
786
1113
1149
1480
2478
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th March 2021 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
goose
,
canada goose
,
waterfowl
