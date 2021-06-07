Sign up
Photo 1216
marsh bluet damselfly
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th June 2021 9:27am
Tags
bluet
,
damselfly
,
marsh bluet
,
marsh bluet damselfly
