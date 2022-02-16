Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1290
white breasted nuthatch
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
1
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
7721
photos
27
followers
2
following
353% complete
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1288
1289
1624
2633
1252
1290
1625
2634
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th February 2022 2:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
nuthatch
,
white-breasted nuthatch
Milanie
ace
Nice catch - they don't stay still long - saw one very busy nuthatch at the backyard pecan - but couldn't catch a good angle.
February 16th, 2022
