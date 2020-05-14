Sign up
Photo 544
jack in the pulpit
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
5748
photos
22
followers
3
following
149% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Fifth
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th May 2020 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
,
jack-in-the-pulpit
