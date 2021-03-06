Sign up
Photo 777
Canada geese and leaves
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
6961
photos
22
followers
2
following
212% complete
View this month »
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
Latest from all albums
776
1139
2468
777
1104
1140
1471
2469
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Fifth
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th March 2021 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
leaves
,
geese
,
canada goose
