Photo 1001
cardinal flower
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
0
Ralph Miner
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
8138
photos
27
followers
2
following
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1000
1373
2719
1001
1334
1374
1709
2720
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Fifth
Camera
OM-1
Taken
12th August 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
,
cardinal flower
Milanie
Nice shot of this - everything around here died from heat and no rain.
August 12th, 2022
