Photo 1005
sunflower and bumblebee
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
1
1
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
8158
photos
27
followers
2
following
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1004
1337
2723
1005
1338
1378
1713
2724
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fifth
Camera
OM-1
Taken
19th August 2022 9:38am
Tags
flower
,
sunflower
,
wildflower
,
bumblebee
JeannieC57
Great capture and focus !
August 19th, 2022
