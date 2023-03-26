Sign up
Photo 1087
rocks aligned
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1086
1420
1462
1087
1421
1463
1799
2820
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Fifth
Camera
OM-1
Taken
26th March 2023 1:18pm
water
,
rocks
,
landscape
