Previous
Photo 1176
Canada goose and a spooky tree
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9066
photos
23
followers
2
following
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1554
1895
2925
1176
1513
1555
1896
2926
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Fifth
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th December 2023 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
canada goose
,
bif
