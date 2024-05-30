Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
Foxglove beardtongue
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9315
photos
23
followers
2
following
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1605
1945
2977
1223
1562
1606
1946
2978
Views
0
Album
Fifth
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th May 2024 8:35am
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
,
foxglove beardtongue
