Photo 1328
pied billed grebe
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
6263
photos
17
followers
2
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th September 2020 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
grebe
,
pied billed grebe
