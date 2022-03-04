Sign up
Photo 1627
mallards
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
7732
photos
27
followers
2
following
445% complete
View this month »
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
Latest from all albums
921
1253
1291
922
1254
1292
1627
2637
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th March 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
mallard
Leave a Comment
