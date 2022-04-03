Sign up
Photo 1639
American robin 39
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
1
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
7792
photos
28
followers
2
following
449% complete
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
932
1303
2649
933
1266
1304
1639
2650
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
OM-1
Taken
3rd April 2022 2:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
american robin
Milanie
ace
Nice close-up
April 3rd, 2022
