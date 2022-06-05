Sign up
Photo 1682
Canadian Tiger Swallowtail butterfly
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
8003
photos
28
followers
2
following
460% complete
View this month »
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
Latest from all albums
973
1306
1346
974
1307
1347
1682
2693
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th June 2022 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
tiger swallowtail
,
canadian tiger swallowtail
close