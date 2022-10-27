Sign up
Photo 1746
Timothy grass
New England Asters in the background
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
8329
photos
27
followers
2
following
6
Honorable Mentions
OM-1
27th October 2022 2:54pm
grass
timothy grass
